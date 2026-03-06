Racing Against Uncertainty: The Impact of the Middle East Conflict on Formula One

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has expressed hopes that Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia can proceed despite ongoing conflict in the Middle East. However, he acknowledged that the sport is not the region's top priority amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

U.S. and Israeli actions have led to airport closures in the region, including in Bahrain, with Iranian missiles targeted at Gulf capitals. Formula One is closely monitoring the situation as Bahrain plans to host F1's fourth round from April 10-12 and Saudi Arabia stages the fifth round a week later.

The Middle East conflict also poses challenges for other motorsport events such as MotoGP's Qatar Grand Prix, creating broader implications for the industry. As geopolitical tensions rise, the motor sport world remains on alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)