The Twenty20 World Cup saw unexpected highlights as cricket's second-tier nations impressed, despite an initial rocky start and a predictable win for India. The tournament faced near derailment due to India's tense relations with Bangladesh and Pakistan, leading to significant challenges for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Bangladesh's safety concerns led them to refuse travel to India, demanding matches in Sri Lanka, which was dismissed. Pakistan further complicated matters by threatening to boycott a match against India. Crucial negotiations were needed to maintain the lucrative fixture, sparking criticism over ICC's scheduling practices, which often prioritize commercial appeal over sportsmanship.

Amidst geopolitical tensions, India successfully defended their title, becoming the first to win three men's T20 World Cup titles. Despite challenges, the standout performances of associate nations like Nepal and Italy highlighted the growing competitiveness in world cricket. However, logistical issues affected many, with some teams stranded due to regional crises, casting a shadow on the tournament's end.

