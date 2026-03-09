Sanju Samson's Game-Changing World Cup Journey

Star batsman Sanju Samson, instrumental in India's T20 World Cup victory, revealed a strategic shift in his game plan that led to his improved performance and ultimate success. Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram after his return, Samson shared how he overcame form struggles with the help of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Samson, who was awarded 'Man of the Tournament,' received a hero's welcome, greeted by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. Hordes of cricket fans cheered him at the airport. Reflecting on the tournament, Samson explained how changing his batting approach, inspired by Tendulkar's advice, was key in regaining confidence and form.

Emphasizing social media's influence, Samson advised young players on managing its impact and shared his method of disconnecting to focus on cricket. Grateful for the unwavering support from fans, he dedicated his performance to them, recognizing the emotional and motivational boost their support provided during challenging times.