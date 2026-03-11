Sanju Samson: From Setbacks to World Cup Glory

In a stunning turnaround at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India's wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson, expressed profound gratitude after playing a pivotal role in India's victorious campaign. Overcoming benching and inconsistency, Samson led India as the tournament's leading run-scorer during crucial matches, including the title clash against New Zealand.

Samson earned the Player of the Tournament accolade with 321 runs at an 80.25 average and a strike rate of 199.37, hitting 27 fours and 24 sixes. He surpassed Virat Kohli's 2014 record for most runs by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup edition.

In a heartfelt message shared by the BCCI, Samson called the achievement a dream come true, acknowledging the support of fans across the country. Despite a challenging series against New Zealand, where he doubted his future in the World Cup squad, he credited divine intervention and fan prayers for his comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)