War's Uncertain Outcomes: Israeli Perspectives on the Conflict with Iran

Israeli officials express skepticism that the war against Iran will destabilize its government despite the ongoing bombing campaign. While the U.S. and Israel's attacks have eliminated key leaders, civilian casualties and infrastructure damage have been significant. Israeli sentiment suggests the conflict could endure without immediate hopes for regime change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In closed-door talks, Israeli officials doubted the collapse of Iran's government amid the ongoing conflict, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about a potential end soon. Israel believes Washington isn't close to halting the campaign, a stance revealed by key diplomatic and military figures.

The bombing killed Iran's Supreme Leader and senior commanders, but also struck civilians and shattered homes. Fear over further violence has prevented potential protests. While Iran's economic future looks bleak, Israel attributes little chance to a near-term collapse of the clerical regime, guided by Prime Minister Netanyahu's declaration of Iranian self-determination.

Trenchant Israeli views resonate with the absence of clear war aims from the U.S.-Israel alliance. Comments from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasize a protracted campaign with uncertain results. Onlookers including Assaf Orion of the Washington Institute note the war's tangible goal of weakening Iran's military, amidst Tehran's silenced civil unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

