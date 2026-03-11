Nahid Rana's Historic Haul Secures Bangladesh's Dominance Over Pakistan

In a remarkable display of fast bowling, Nahid Rana seized his first-ever five-wicket haul, steering Bangladesh to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the opening ODI. Rana's incisive bowling reduced Pakistan to a new low score of 114, surpassing their previous record of 161 against Bangladesh.

Tanzid Hasan's swift 67 not out off 42 balls ensured Bangladesh quickly chased down the target, finishing at 115-2 in just 15.1 overs. Three Pakistani debutants faltered, as Pakistan excluded key players like Saim Ayub and Babar Azam following a lackluster T20 World Cup performance.

Rana dismantled Pakistan's top order with five wickets, backed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz's three-wicket support, as Pakistan crumbled to 9-82. Though Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf showed some resistance, Tanzid's partnership with Najmul Hossain Shanto sealed the victory, overshadowing the Pakistani bowling efforts led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.