Boca Juniors Unveils Monumental La Bombonera Expansion Plan

Boca Juniors has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand its iconic La Bombonera stadium from a seating capacity of 57,000 to 80,000. The renovation, projected to cost between $50 million and $60 million, marks the most significant makeover in the stadium's history.

This decision comes in the wake of a similar announcement by archrival River Plate, which plans to roof its Monumental Stadium and increase its capacity in anticipation of the 2030 World Cup. Boca's initiative responds to the long-standing demands of the club's fans, who have urged for renovations to accommodate more spectators.

The club confirmed that the expansion will maintain La Bombonera's historic identity and will commence during the upcoming World Cup, with an expected duration of at least two years. This project is seen as a necessary step to meet both league and international demands, while allowing a greater number of fans access to matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)