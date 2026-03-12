Left Menu

Neto's Apology: A Moment of Controversy in Champion League Clash

Chelsea's Pedro Neto apologized after pushing a ball boy during their 5-2 loss to PSG in the Champions League. In an emotional moment, Neto shoved the boy in an attempt to quickly retrieve the ball. He later apologized to the boy and gave him his jersey.

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto publicly apologized after a heated incident in which he shoved a ball boy during a critical Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. In the heat of the moment, as Chelsea trailed in the closing minutes, Neto's fervor to retrieve the ball quickly resulted in his controversial push to the boy's chest, causing him to fall backward.

Following the match, Neto admitted to his mistake, expressing remorse over the incident and revealing he had apologized directly to the youngster. The player, known for his composure on the field, highlighted the emotional strain of losing as a factor in his actions. In an attempt to mend the situation, Neto gifted the ball boy his No. 7 jersey, a gesture that reportedly reconciled the two.

Despite the tension on the field, the ball boy appeared unharmed and was gently reassured by several PSG players amid the unfolding chaos. Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior acknowledged the incident, stating he had not witnessed it himself but supported Neto's apology while taking responsibility for the team's need to better manage their emotions during intense moments.

