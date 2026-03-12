Breaking Boundaries: Sunrisers Leeds Sign Pakistan's Mystery Spinner

In a historic move, Sunrisers Leeds, owned by Chennai-based Sun Group, has signed Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed during the Hundred player auction. This acquisition marks the first time a Pakistan player has been signed by an Indian-owned franchise in the tournament.

Abrar Ahmed was bought for GBP 190,000 after a competitive bidding war with Trent Rockets, dispelling myths that Indian-owned franchises were avoiding Pakistan players due to strained diplomatic relationships. Kavya Maran, Sunrisers CEO, participated actively in the auction process.

This signing reflects a potential shift in franchise strategies, with Abrar joining following the footsteps of Usman Tariq, while prominent names like Harris Rauf and Saim Ayub went unsold. The Hundred league will take place from July 21 to August 16.

