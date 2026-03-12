Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: Sunrisers Leeds Sign Pakistan's Mystery Spinner

Sunrisers Leeds, owned by India's Sun Group, made history by signing Abrar Ahmed, a Pakistani spinner, in the Hundred player auction. They acquired him for GBP 190,000, overcoming a bidding war and signaling a more open approach despite tense diplomatic relations. The league runs from July 21 to August 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:15 IST
Breaking Boundaries: Sunrisers Leeds Sign Pakistan's Mystery Spinner
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a historic move, Sunrisers Leeds, owned by Chennai-based Sun Group, has signed Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed during the Hundred player auction. This acquisition marks the first time a Pakistan player has been signed by an Indian-owned franchise in the tournament.

Abrar Ahmed was bought for GBP 190,000 after a competitive bidding war with Trent Rockets, dispelling myths that Indian-owned franchises were avoiding Pakistan players due to strained diplomatic relationships. Kavya Maran, Sunrisers CEO, participated actively in the auction process.

This signing reflects a potential shift in franchise strategies, with Abrar joining following the footsteps of Usman Tariq, while prominent names like Harris Rauf and Saim Ayub went unsold. The Hundred league will take place from July 21 to August 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026