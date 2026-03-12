Latvia Train Arson: A Chapter in Russia's Subversive Tactics Across Europe

In August, fire consumed a train and railway relay cabinets in Latvia, actions linked to Russian interests, according to Latvia's State Security Service. The perpetrators filmed and forwarded the footage for propaganda purposes, falsely claiming the incident occurred in Ukraine.

This arson marks only one of over 151 sabotage incidents across Europe since February 2022, with alleged connections to Moscow. The attacks aim to weaken European support for Ukraine and exploit vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure.

Echoing previous incidents, Italian and French high-speed railways experienced sabotage tied to Russian meddling, coinciding with major international events like the Olympic Games. European officials continue to investigate these threats, highlighting the evolving aggression of Russian-affiliated cyber activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)