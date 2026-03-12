Left Menu

Pune Calm Amid LPG Supply Concerns

The Pune district administration debunked rumors of an LPG shortage, ensuring the public of sufficient stock and smooth cylinder delivery. Vigilance teams are in place to oversee operations and prevent any malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Pune has quelled public concern regarding LPG shortages, clarifying that no supply disruptions are occurring. The disturbances in West Asia have not hindered the local LPG supply chain, ensuring smooth deliveries across the district.

Collector Jitendra Dudi assured citizens of the district's preparedness, confirming that domestic LPG cylinders are in ample supply. This counters circulating rumors that had suggested potential shortages due to external geopolitical tensions.

Vigilance teams are operational to ensure prompt monitoring of gas agencies, with the explicit aim of preventing artificial shortages, overpricing, and operational irregularities. The administration continues to liaise with distributors and oil firms to maintain transparency and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

