Pune Calm Amid LPG Supply Concerns

The district administration in Pune has quelled public concern regarding LPG shortages, clarifying that no supply disruptions are occurring. The disturbances in West Asia have not hindered the local LPG supply chain, ensuring smooth deliveries across the district.

Collector Jitendra Dudi assured citizens of the district's preparedness, confirming that domestic LPG cylinders are in ample supply. This counters circulating rumors that had suggested potential shortages due to external geopolitical tensions.

Vigilance teams are operational to ensure prompt monitoring of gas agencies, with the explicit aim of preventing artificial shortages, overpricing, and operational irregularities. The administration continues to liaise with distributors and oil firms to maintain transparency and reliability.

