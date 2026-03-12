Left Menu

Triumphant Throws: Sumit Antil Leads India to Glory at World Para Athletics

Paralympic gold medallist javelin thrower Sumit Antil excelled at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, winning with a 69.25m throw. India topped the medal tally with 167 medals, including 54 golds. Antil aims to breach the 75m mark at the upcoming Asian Para Games in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:49 IST
Triumphant Throws: Sumit Antil Leads India to Glory at World Para Athletics
Sumit Antil
  • Country:
  • India

Double Paralympic gold medallist javelin thrower Sumit Antil upheld his stellar reputation by securing the top podium position at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix on Thursday, with a formidable throw of 69.25 meters.

Antil, a back-to-back gold winner at the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, spearheaded India's dominance, which saw the nation leading the medal tally with 167 medals, including 54 golds. His performance not only exceeded his expectations but also buoyed the confidence of his team.

Antil now has his sights set on the Asian Para Games in Japan, targeting a groundbreaking 75-meter mark. He believes his training is on track and is looking for optimal conditions to achieve his goals. Meanwhile, Indian athletes continued their impressive performances across various events, reinforcing the country's prowess in para athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026