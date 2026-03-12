Triumphant Throws: Sumit Antil Leads India to Glory at World Para Athletics

Double Paralympic gold medallist javelin thrower Sumit Antil upheld his stellar reputation by securing the top podium position at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix on Thursday, with a formidable throw of 69.25 meters.

Antil, a back-to-back gold winner at the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, spearheaded India's dominance, which saw the nation leading the medal tally with 167 medals, including 54 golds. His performance not only exceeded his expectations but also buoyed the confidence of his team.

Antil now has his sights set on the Asian Para Games in Japan, targeting a groundbreaking 75-meter mark. He believes his training is on track and is looking for optimal conditions to achieve his goals. Meanwhile, Indian athletes continued their impressive performances across various events, reinforcing the country's prowess in para athletics.

