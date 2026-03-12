Italy Aims for Historic Six Nations Triumph with Strategic Changes
Italy's rugby team, coached by Gonzalo Quesada, has made strategic adjustments for their final Six Nations match against Wales. Key changes include Muhamed Hasa coming in as a prop and Alessandro Fusco resuming the scrum-half role. Stephen Varney debuts this campaign, aiming for Italy's best-ever Six Nations performance.
Italy's rugby team, under coach Gonzalo Quesada, is gearing up for a significant clash against Wales in the Six Nations. With three crucial team changes, Italy aims to clinch their third victory in a single campaign for the first time.
Among the notable shifts, Muhamed Hasa steps in as prop replacing the injured Simone Ferrari. Alessandro Fusco returns in the scrum-half role, and Stephen Varney makes his first appearance this season. Leonardo Marin, credited with the decisive try against England, is set to leverage his skills off the bench.
The Italian squad, having previously defeated Scotland and England, seeks its best-ever Six Nations finish. Conversely, Wales is battling a 15-game losing streak in the competition. Coach Steve Tandy opts for stability by maintaining the same lineup that valiantly fought Ireland.
