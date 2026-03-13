Controversies Surrounding Iran's Participation in the 2026 World Cup

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed apprehensions over the participation of Iran's soccer team in the 2026 World Cup, indicating safety concerns could make it inappropriate for the team to attend the event.

The Iranian Football Association countered, saying the U.S. should not host if it can't ensure team safety, a sentiment echoed amid heightened tensions following recent geopolitical incidents.

This situation escalates ahead of the tournament scheduled in North America, with FIFA facing potential challenges if Iran officially withdraws, marking a historical precedent in international football competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)