Controversies Surrounding Iran's Participation in the 2026 World Cup
Donald Trump expressed concerns over the safety of Iran's soccer team in the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, adding that the U.S. should not host the event if it can't assure safety. The Iranian Football Association criticized these remarks, emphasizing that hosting should not endanger any team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 05:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 05:47 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed apprehensions over the participation of Iran's soccer team in the 2026 World Cup, indicating safety concerns could make it inappropriate for the team to attend the event.
The Iranian Football Association countered, saying the U.S. should not host if it can't ensure team safety, a sentiment echoed amid heightened tensions following recent geopolitical incidents.
This situation escalates ahead of the tournament scheduled in North America, with FIFA facing potential challenges if Iran officially withdraws, marking a historical precedent in international football competitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)