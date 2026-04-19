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Elena Rybakina's Double Porsche Triumph at Stuttgart Open

Elena Rybakina clinched victory at the Stuttgart Open, defeating Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1, and won her second Porsche car. The triumph positions her as the fourth active player to earn five WTA titles on various surfaces, alongside legends like Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:44 IST
Elena Rybakina's Double Porsche Triumph at Stuttgart Open
  • Country:
  • Germany

Elena Rybakina emerged victorious at the Stuttgart Open, overpowering Karolina Muchova with a decisive 7-5, 6-1 win. Securing her second title of the season, Rybakina drove away with a coveted Porsche, marking the second time in her career she has earned this prestigious reward.

The first Porsche she won in 2024 inspired her to acquire a driver's licence, a move she celebrated by taking her new sports car for a spin on the arena's red clay. This victory not only adds to Rybakina's achievements but also places her in an exclusive list of active players with multiple WTA titles on various surfaces.

By joining the ranks of tennis elites like Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina, and Iga Swiatek, Rybakina has cemented her status within the sport. Her performance at the Stuttgart Open underscores her talent and highlights her growing prominence on the global tennis stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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