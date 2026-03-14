Will the 2026 IPL Mark MS Dhoni's Final Appearance with CSK?

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has spurred speculation about MS Dhoni's potential retirement after the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan,' Pathan suggested this could be the last time fans see Dhoni donning the iconic yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Talks of Dhoni's retirement gained momentum following CSK's trade of Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. The move recast Dhoni's role within the team, emphasizing mentorship over on-field participation. ''CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni,'' Pathan reiterated, highlighting the anticipation surrounding the legendary player's IPL future.

As CSK gears up for the season starting in March 2026, Pathan noted the importance of younger players like Ruturaj Gaikwad advancing under Dhoni's guidance. Reflecting on Dhoni's past impact, Pathan underscored the franchise's evolving ideology towards youth leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)