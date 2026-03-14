Left Menu

Will the 2026 IPL Mark MS Dhoni's Final Appearance with CSK?

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan speculates that the 2026 IPL season might be MS Dhoni's last appearance with Chennai Super Kings. Amidst retirement talks, Dhoni continues preparing for the tournament with a focus on mentoring young players. CSK's strategic trade with Rajasthan Royals incites discussions about future team dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:12 IST
Will the 2026 IPL Mark MS Dhoni's Final Appearance with CSK?
MS Dhoni
  • Country:
  • India

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has spurred speculation about MS Dhoni's potential retirement after the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan,' Pathan suggested this could be the last time fans see Dhoni donning the iconic yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Talks of Dhoni's retirement gained momentum following CSK's trade of Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. The move recast Dhoni's role within the team, emphasizing mentorship over on-field participation. ''CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni,'' Pathan reiterated, highlighting the anticipation surrounding the legendary player's IPL future.

As CSK gears up for the season starting in March 2026, Pathan noted the importance of younger players like Ruturaj Gaikwad advancing under Dhoni's guidance. Reflecting on Dhoni's past impact, Pathan underscored the franchise's evolving ideology towards youth leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026