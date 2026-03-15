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Wales Triumphs Over Italy: A Resurgence in Six Nations

Wales celebrated a long-awaited Six Nations victory, defeating Italy 31-17 and ending a three-year dry spell. Coach Steve Tandy praised the players for their performance, attributing the win to their connection with the passionate home crowd. Wales looks to build on this momentum and improve consistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 03:58 IST
Wales Triumphs Over Italy: A Resurgence in Six Nations

Wales celebrated a monumental victory over Italy in the Six Nations, bringing an end to a three-year wait for triumph in the competition. The 31-17 win at the Principality Stadium was supported by a 70,000-strong crowd, ending a streak of 15 consecutive losses.

Coach Steve Tandy expressed immense pride in the team's performance, highlighting their connection to the crowd and nation as key factors to their success. Wales scored four tries to Italy's three and held onto a significant lead, emerging winners for the first time since March 2023.

Despite recent struggles, Tandy believes confidence and discipline were crucial to this turnaround. He praised the young squad's work ethic and hunger for improvement, emphasizing their intent to maintain this positive momentum in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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