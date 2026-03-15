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McLaren's Chinese Grand Prix Setback: Unraveling Electrical Mysteries

McLaren and Mercedes are investigating terminal electrical faults that sidelined both McLaren cars from the Chinese Grand Prix. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were unable to start due to issues with their Mercedes power units. McLaren aims to prevent future recurrences of these technical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:35 IST
McLaren's Chinese Grand Prix Setback: Unraveling Electrical Mysteries
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McLaren has begun a detailed investigation alongside engine supplier Mercedes after its cars were unable to compete in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix due to electrical malfunctions. These issues prevented Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from partaking in the race.

Norris, unable to leave McLaren's garage, missed his first race in eight F1 seasons. Piastri had been set to start fifth but was withdrawn minutes before the race. This second consecutive race absence follows his crash on the grid at the Australian Grand Prix.

The team is collaborating on a 'joint investigation' with Mercedes High Performance Powertrains. McLaren has struggled to match Mercedes' pace under the new 2026 regulations, focusing on electrical power. These technical concerns extend to Aston Martin, which also experienced power unit failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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