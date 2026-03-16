Chelsea Fined £10.75 Million for Financial Breaches

The Premier League announced on Monday that Chelsea FC has been fined a staggering £10.75 million ($14.3 million) for breaching financial regulations. These fines come alongside a suspended transfer ban following the football club's self-reporting of potential rule violations to the Football Association. The financial discrepancies were brought to light in 2022 after American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital led a consortium to purchase the club from former Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

The league revealed that between 2011 and 2018, Chelsea made undisclosed payments through third parties to players, unregistered agents, and other affiliates, which were not reported to the football regulatory bodies, including the Premier League. These actions were deemed a failure to act in good faith towards the league, prompting the financial penalties imposed on the club.

An independent commission ratified the fine, which Chelsea has accepted. As part of the sanctions, Chelsea faces an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban and a suspended one-year transfer ban for its first-team squad. The situation underscores the importance of financial transparency in maintaining the integrity of the sport.