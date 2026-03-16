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Thrilling Showdowns at SJFI National Convention: North Zone Steals the Spotlight

Bharat Sharma guided the Delhi Sports Journalists Association to runner-up finishes at the table tennis competitions of the SJFI National Convention. The North Zone cricket team won the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy with a resounding victory over East Zone. Bengaluru won the basketball championship, while SJAM-2 took the futsal title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:22 IST
Thrilling Showdowns at SJFI National Convention: North Zone Steals the Spotlight
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The Delhi Sports Journalists Association, led by Bharat Sharma, claimed two runner-up positions in table tennis events at the Sports Journalists Federation of India's National Convention held at Roshanara Club on Monday. In the team championship, DSJA-1, featuring Bharat Sharma, Kushan Sarkar, and Norris Pritam, lost to Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai-1.

On the cricketing front, North Zone clinched the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy by defeating East Zone at Roshanara Cricket Ground. Chasing a target of 136, North Zone secured a comfortable victory with Rishabh Singh scoring an unmatched 87 off 40 balls. In another game, West Zone overpowered South Zone by 10 wickets.

The convention showcased various sports, including basketball and futsal. Bengaluru emerged as the basketball champions, while Mumbai's team SJAM-2 won the futsal event. These competitions celebrated the SJFI's Golden Jubilee, hosted by the Delhi Sports Journalists Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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