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Dilip Tirkey Inspired by Manpreet Singh's Quest to Break His Record

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey supports Manpreet Singh's pursuit to surpass his own record of 412 international caps, viewing it as a testament to India's hockey growth. The journey of Indian hockey is marked by professional advancements and strategic focus on major tournaments, including the Asian Games and the Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:33 IST
Dilip Tirkey Inspired by Manpreet Singh's Quest to Break His Record
Dilip Tirkey says he would be pleased to see Manpreet Singh surpass his record of 412 intl caps (Photo: RevSportz Trailblazers). Image Credit: ANI
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Hockey India's president, Dilip Tirkey, expressed eagerness at the possibility of Manpreet Singh surpassing his international cap record, seeing it as a positive indicator for the sport's progression in India. Speaking at the RevSportz Trailblazers 4.0 event, he remarked, "Records are meant to be broken," underscoring his support for Singh.

Reflecting on his career, Tirkey recalled the challenges and dedication required to exceed 400 international matches, marking himself as a pioneer in achieving such a feat. He mentioned, "One must be extraordinarily fit and consistent," emphasizing the commitment vital for reaching this milestone. He also noted the significant role of Hockey India League in fostering talent.

Indian midfielder Manpreet Singh acknowledged the pressing year ahead for Indian hockey, emphasizing the team's resolve to improve for forthcoming tournaments, specifically the Asian Games. Former player Sardar Singh praised the professional evolution within Indian hockey, with improved coaching shaping promising results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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