Building Bharat Leadership Summit: Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat 2047
The Building Bharat Leadership Summit focused on Viksit Bharat 2047 was held in New Delhi, featuring distinguished leaders including Union Ministers and industrialists. Dream Group's co-founders received an Excellence Award for their contributions to real estate, highlighting their focus on customer-centric, high-quality developments and the group's commitment to national growth.
- Country:
- India
The prestigious Building Bharat Leadership Summit, themed 'Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047,' convened at the Leela Palace, New Delhi, drawing the presence of Union Ministers and industry stalwarts. Organized by Bharat 24 Channel, the summit concentrated on discussions around national development and industry evolution.
Highlighting the event was the conferment of the 'Excellence Award' to Indore's Dream Group Co-Founders, Mohanlal Goyal and Vijay Singhal, by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Their significant contributions to the real estate sector, underscored by their commitment to quality and timely project delivery, were acknowledged.
The summit underscored the importance of collaborative dialogues in advancing national goals, with Mr. Jagdish Chandra Katil emphasizing the platform's role in uniting leadership from various sectors to steer towards a developed India by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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