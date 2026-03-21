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RCB's Road to IPL Glory: Kohli Calls for 'Switch On' Mentality

Virat Kohli urges his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates to maintain unwavering focus as they prepare to defend their IPL title. Adding new talents, RCB aims to start strong against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. Head coach Andy Flower is optimistic about the team's blend and potential for success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:31 IST
RCB's Road to IPL Glory: Kohli Calls for 'Switch On' Mentality
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the talismanic batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Saturday rallied his team to maintain undivided focus during training sessions as they prepare to defend their IPL title. Speaking at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli stressed the importance of preserving the intensity that led to their triumph last year.

Elaborating on his call to action, Kohli stated, 'We don't waste these days. We stay ahead. Switch on now. Let's not waste even a minute of any session.' RCB's much-anticipated IPL 2026 campaign will kick off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

Head coach Andy Flower expressed contentment with the strengthened squad post-auction, highlighting the integration of promising new players into the RCB framework. 'There is one difference this year, we've got a star on our shirt. Now we have a new challenge ahead,' Flower remarked, emphasizing the significance of their first home game as a momentum builder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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