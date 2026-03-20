Dismantling the Threat: UAE's Crackdown on Alleged Hezbollah Network

The United Arab Emirates announced the dismantling of a so-called 'terrorist network' allegedly funded by Lebanon's Hezbollah and supported by Iran, according to a report by the state news agency on Friday. The network, which operated under a fake commercial front, is accused of engaging in money laundering, terrorism financing, and threatening national security.

In response, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemned the alleged plot against the UAE, distancing itself from Hezbollah's purported involvement. They pledged cooperation to ensure accountability while reiterating a recent government ban on Hezbollah's military and security activities within Lebanon.

Hezbollah outright rejected the UAE's accusations, calling them 'fabricated' and claiming no operational presence in the country. This situation echoes a similar incident in Kuwait, where authorities linked a group to Hezbollah, accusing them of planning destabilizing acts. Hezbollah also dismissed these allegations, amid ongoing regional tensions stemming from wide-scale missile and drone attacks by Iran following conflict with the U.S. and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)