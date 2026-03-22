Victory for Japan: Nadeshiko's Asian Cup Triumph Over Australia

In a thrilling conclusion to the Women's Asian Cup, Japan emerged victorious against Australia, securing their third title in the last four editions. Under coach Nils Nielsen, the Nadeshiko demonstrated remarkable flexibility and resilience to win 1-0 after a challenging second half.

Japan's Maika Hamano scored the decisive goal early on, and the team withstood Australia's relentless pursuit for an equalizer. The victory was particularly sweet for the Japanese squad, who had scored 28 goals and conceded just one on their path to the final.

Nielsen praised the team's talent and determination, while highlighting Hamano as a rising star in women's football. Australian coach Joe Montemurro, despite the loss, expressed optimism about their future performance at the World Cup in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)