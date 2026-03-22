Impact of China's VAT Policy Shift on Africa's Solar Energy Landscape
China's removal of VAT rebates on solar exports could raise installation costs in Africa, which heavily relies on Chinese technology. While solar remains competitive, battery storage may become more expensive. The changes highlight Africa's dependency on Chinese products and possibly prompt a shift towards local manufacturing.
- Country:
- Kenya
China has announced intentions to eliminate value-added tax rebates on solar panel exports and gradually phase out incentives for battery storage equipment, a move expected to affect solar installation costs in Africa. These changes, set to begin affecting solar panels on April 1 and for batteries starting next year, may impose new challenges on Africa's renewable energy expansion efforts.
The continent particularly depends on imported Chinese technology for solar energy. Wangari Muchiri, an energy analyst, noted that the removal of rebates would add to existing costs, factoring in shipping and import expenses, given Africa's current high expenditure on solar equipment due to transportation and tariff-related fees.
The shift in China's policy is part of broader industry adjustments as it cuts back subsidies to manage overcapacity. Though increases in solar panel prices could be gradual, the VAT rebate termination might bring a firmer price floor globally. Despite potential price hikes, solar energy is expected to remain a cost-effective power source in Africa, though battery storage costs may pose challenges, emphasizing the need for increased local manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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