Tarik Sektioui Takes the Helm: New Era for Oman's National Football Team

The Oman Football Association announced a significant change in leadership on Sunday, appointing Moroccan Tarik Sektioui as the new head coach of the national team.

This decision follows the departure of Portuguese veteran Carlos Queiroz, a seasoned coach who led Oman for over a year. Queiroz's exit, according to local reports, was influenced by regional instability tied to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Sektioui, aged 48, brings a successful track record, notably guiding the Morocco A team to victory in the Arab Cup last December and securing a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. As Sektioui steps into his new role, the Omani national team focuses on preparing for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)