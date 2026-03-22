Air India's Flight Through Turbulent Times: Navigating Middle East Conflict Costs

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Air India is grappling with prolonged operational disruptions and financial challenges. The airline's Chief Executive Officer, Campbell Wilson, revealed that the conflict's repercussions include considerable flight cancellations, with only 30 percent of its Middle Eastern schedule currently operational.

This disruption not only affects routes through the Middle East but also increases flight durations to the UK, Europe, and North America due to rerouted paths. This change has led to a spike in fuel consumption costs. Wilson indicated that the pressure from escalating jet fuel prices will significantly impact financials starting next month.

In response to these fiscal strains, Air India, along with Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, has introduced a fuel surcharge. However, Wilson cautions that a balance must be struck in fare setting, as excessively high prices could deter customers. The airline is also exploring new demand markets and potentially altering its flight offerings in response to shifting fuel costs and consumer patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)