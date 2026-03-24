Left Menu

Noa Lang Out of Norway Friendly, Could Return Against Ecuador

Noa Lang, the Netherlands attacker, will miss the upcoming friendly against Norway due to hand surgery but is expected to return against Ecuador. His injury occurred in a Champions League match. The Netherlands team struggles with multiple injuries ahead of the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:30 IST
Noa Lang Out of Norway Friendly, Could Return Against Ecuador
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Noa Lang, a key attacker for the Netherlands, has been ruled out of Friday's friendly against Norway due to a recent surgery on his hand. The injury, sustained during a Champions League match, leaves his participation against Ecuador in question, although team officials remain optimistic about his quick return to the field.

The incident occurred last Wednesday when Lang's hand was caught between two advertising boards at Liverpool's Anfield stadium. Despite the freak accident, Lang underwent surgery at an English hospital and is now recovering under the close watch of Dutch medical staff. The Netherlands' football association confirmed Lang's absence for the Norway match but hopes to see him in action soon.

This injury adds to the Netherlands' growing list of unavailable players as they gear up for the World Cup. Other key players such as Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are also sidelined, presenting a challenging situation for the team's management. The upcoming friendly against Ecuador is viewed as a crucial game for assessing the squad's readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026