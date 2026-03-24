Noa Lang Out of Norway Friendly, Could Return Against Ecuador

Noa Lang, a key attacker for the Netherlands, has been ruled out of Friday's friendly against Norway due to a recent surgery on his hand. The injury, sustained during a Champions League match, leaves his participation against Ecuador in question, although team officials remain optimistic about his quick return to the field.

The incident occurred last Wednesday when Lang's hand was caught between two advertising boards at Liverpool's Anfield stadium. Despite the freak accident, Lang underwent surgery at an English hospital and is now recovering under the close watch of Dutch medical staff. The Netherlands' football association confirmed Lang's absence for the Norway match but hopes to see him in action soon.

This injury adds to the Netherlands' growing list of unavailable players as they gear up for the World Cup. Other key players such as Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are also sidelined, presenting a challenging situation for the team's management. The upcoming friendly against Ecuador is viewed as a crucial game for assessing the squad's readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)