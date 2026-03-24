RCB Faces Setback: Yash Dayal's Absence Amid Legal Troubles

Yash Dayal, embroiled in legal controversies, will not be joining the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming IPL season, confirmed Mo Bobat, the franchise's Director of Cricket. Despite the allegations of sexual exploitation against him, Dayal remains contracted to RCB.

The 28-year-old pacer has not played competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final, where RCB clinched their first championship. The franchise has made clear their support for Dayal amid his legal battles and maintains open communication with him, emphasizing that his current situation is not in either party's best interest for participation.

As RCB prepares for the season, Bobat assures fans of depth in their squad, with domestic players like Rasik Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Mangesh Yadav ready to step in. However, the team acknowledges the impact of Dayal's absence, given his significant contributions in previous seasons, while hoping for the quick recovery of pacer Josh Hazlewood.

(With inputs from agencies.)