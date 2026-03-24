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Controversy Around Brondby Manager Steve Cooper's Team Selection

Brondby manager Steve Cooper faces speculation after being accused of dropping Bosnian midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic ahead of Wales' World Cup playoff. Bosnia's coach claimed Cooper's decision was nationality-driven, though Brondby refuted these claims. Tahirovic has since apologized, and both clubs clarified the decision wasn't nationality-related.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:15 IST
Controversy Around Brondby Manager Steve Cooper's Team Selection
Steve Cooper

Amidst swirling accusations, Danish club Brondby has expressed its support for manager Steve Cooper. The allegations surfaced after Cooper, a former Swansea City manager, was accused of sidelining Bosnian player Benjamin Tahirovic due to his nationality, ahead of Wales' crucial World Cup playoff match.

Sergej Barbarez, the Bosnia-Herzegovina manager, suggested the midfielder's omission was a calculated move rooted in Cooper's Welsh allegiance. "Benjo shared things with me that are tough to believe. It involves his coach's background," Barbarez stated. "When a coach wishes his player luck, but not his national team, it raises eyebrows."

Following media reports of an apology from Tahirovic to Cooper, Brondby clarified the decision was purely football-driven and collaborative. "This speculation is wide-reaching," Brondby's communications director Soren Hanghoj told the BBC. Cooper's squad selection is considered devoid of national bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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