Amidst swirling accusations, Danish club Brondby has expressed its support for manager Steve Cooper. The allegations surfaced after Cooper, a former Swansea City manager, was accused of sidelining Bosnian player Benjamin Tahirovic due to his nationality, ahead of Wales' crucial World Cup playoff match.

Sergej Barbarez, the Bosnia-Herzegovina manager, suggested the midfielder's omission was a calculated move rooted in Cooper's Welsh allegiance. "Benjo shared things with me that are tough to believe. It involves his coach's background," Barbarez stated. "When a coach wishes his player luck, but not his national team, it raises eyebrows."

Following media reports of an apology from Tahirovic to Cooper, Brondby clarified the decision was purely football-driven and collaborative. "This speculation is wide-reaching," Brondby's communications director Soren Hanghoj told the BBC. Cooper's squad selection is considered devoid of national bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)