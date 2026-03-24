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Bengaluru Prepares for Secure IPL Kickoff at M Chinnaswamy

Bengaluru City Police have implemented extensive security measures for IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 19th edition begins on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad. Strict access controls and AI-based crowd analytics will ensure safety. Metro services are integrated for seamless match travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:24 IST
Bengaluru Prepares for Secure IPL Kickoff at M Chinnaswamy
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru City Police have reported extensive preparations for upcoming IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The season is set to kick off on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener.

Strict security measures include access controls and AI-based crowd analytics, with over 500 CCTV cameras installed for real-time monitoring. Metro services are integrated into match ticketing for convenient transportation, while parking facilities are available with ticket purchases.

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh emphasized the importance of safety and urged spectators to adhere to guidelines, including digital ticketing and using public transport to prevent traffic congestion. The public has been advised to arrive early, avoid unauthorized gatherings, and cooperate with security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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