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Nalanda: A Legacy of Intellectual Flourishing

The conference at Dr Ambedkar International Centre explored Nalanda University's impact on Buddhist scholarship and intellectual ecosystems. A documentary highlighted its role in fostering a holistic environment for trade, pilgrimage, and scholarship. Speakers emphasized Nalanda's enduring influence on modern analytical traditions and the cultivation of spiritual and moral wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:00 IST
Nalanda: A Legacy of Intellectual Flourishing
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At the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, scholars gathered to delve into the historical significance of Nalanda University, a renowned center of Buddhist scholarship and intellectual endeavor.

The conference titled 'Contribution of Nalanda Mahavihara in the Dissemination of Buddha Dhamma' was organized by the International Buddhist Confederation in collaboration with DAIC.

The event featured a documentary, 'Nalanda - A Journey Through Time', illustrating how Nalanda's cultural milieu fostered an integrated knowledge system, nurturing an ecosystem where monastic life, scholarship, trade, and society intermingled in harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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