Nalanda: A Legacy of Intellectual Flourishing

At the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, scholars gathered to delve into the historical significance of Nalanda University, a renowned center of Buddhist scholarship and intellectual endeavor.

The conference titled 'Contribution of Nalanda Mahavihara in the Dissemination of Buddha Dhamma' was organized by the International Buddhist Confederation in collaboration with DAIC.

The event featured a documentary, 'Nalanda - A Journey Through Time', illustrating how Nalanda's cultural milieu fostered an integrated knowledge system, nurturing an ecosystem where monastic life, scholarship, trade, and society intermingled in harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)