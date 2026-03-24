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Extension of Gold Import Quota Validity Amidst West Asian Crisis

The government has extended the validity of gold import licenses under a free trade agreement with the UAE. This extension, part of the India-UAE CEPA, is a response to the ongoing West Asian crisis impacting global trade. The licenses, originally set to expire on March 31, 2026, are now valid until June 30, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:58 IST
Extension of Gold Import Quota Validity Amidst West Asian Crisis
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  • India

In response to the ongoing West Asian crisis, the government has decided to extend the validity of gold import licenses. These licenses, part of a quota-based duty concession under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), were initially set to expire on March 31, 2026.

The extension aims to facilitate importers amid geopolitical challenges affecting global trade and logistics. The licenses are now valid until June 30, 2026.

The India-UAE CEPA, which came into effect in 2022, provides quota-based duty concessions on gold imports under the tariff rate quota (TRQ).

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