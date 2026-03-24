Extension of Gold Import Quota Validity Amidst West Asian Crisis

In response to the ongoing West Asian crisis, the government has decided to extend the validity of gold import licenses. These licenses, part of a quota-based duty concession under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), were initially set to expire on March 31, 2026.

The extension aims to facilitate importers amid geopolitical challenges affecting global trade and logistics. The licenses are now valid until June 30, 2026.

The India-UAE CEPA, which came into effect in 2022, provides quota-based duty concessions on gold imports under the tariff rate quota (TRQ).