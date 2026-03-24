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AIFF to Consider Indian Coaches for Women's National Team After Valverde's Exit

The All India Football Federation has decided not to renew the contract of women's team head coach Amelia Valverde after a lackluster AFC Asian Cup performance. The AIFF's technical committee recommended seeking Indian coaches for the position. Procedural lapses and ill-fitting jerseys were cited as issues during the cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:20 IST
AIFF to Consider Indian Coaches for Women's National Team After Valverde's Exit
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has chosen to not renew the contract of Indian women's team head coach Amelia Valverde, following a recommendation from its technical committee chaired by I M Vijayan. According to the committee, Indian coaches should be considered for the position after the team's winless AFC Asian Cup campaign.

Amid procedural controversies, such as players receiving ill-fitting jerseys, the AIFF seeks a fresh start. These issues marred the national team's efforts and were highlighted by AIFF women's committee chief Valanka Alemao, who has called for accountability, citing it as a national embarrassment.

A final decision regarding the new head coach is pending, but the AIFF intends to act promptly with upcoming matches in the FIFA International window and the SAFF Women's Championship. Meanwhile, focus is on nurturing young talent with appointments of Mahesh Gawali for U-20 and Renjith TA for the senior men's team.

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