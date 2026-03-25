Tiger Woods' Triumphant Return: A Prelude to Masters Glory?

Tiger Woods made a significant return to competitive golf with his appearance at the TGL Finals, leading his Jupiter Links Golf Club team. This outing marks Woods' first since July 2024, offering a potential preview to his participation in the Masters next month.

Despite acknowledging potential rust, Woods showed glimpses of his legendary form. Collaborating with teammate Max Homa, Woods set up a crucial birdie putt that helped secure an early lead. However, the Los Angeles Golf Club, spearheaded by Justin Rose, staged a comeback, leveling the score at 2-2.

Co-founder of the tech-driven TGL alongside Rory McIlroy, Woods has faced numerous injuries and surgeries. While he has yet to confirm his Masters participation, which begins April 9, the golfing world keenly observes his recovery and readiness.