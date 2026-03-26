IOC Implements Gender Policy for Female Olympic Athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a new policy requiring biological female athletes to pass a one-time gene-screening test to compete in the female category at the Olympic Games. This decision comes after an 18-month consultation aimed at standardizing rules for female elite sports amidst ongoing controversies.

The policy effectively bans transgender athletes from female category events, requiring competitors from the LA2028 Olympics onward to undergo an SRY gene test. The IOC cited scientific evidence showing that the SRY gene marks male sex development, underscoring the need for fairness in competition.

Exceptions include cases like Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome. However, sports federations have been encouraged to develop their own rules. This policy change follows global gender debates and reflects pressure from advocacy groups and international sports federations.

(With inputs from agencies.)