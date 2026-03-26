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Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: Hardliners Call for Dramatic Policy Shift Amid U.S.-Israeli Tensions

Amid escalating U.S.-Israeli attacks, Iranian hardliners are debating whether Tehran should pursue nuclear weapons, defying past doctrines and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's unwritten fatwa. The Revolutionary Guards' influence grows, questioning Iran's adherence to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and raising the possibility of exiting it entirely to develop nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:53 IST
Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: Hardliners Call for Dramatic Policy Shift Amid U.S.-Israeli Tensions
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In the wake of intensifying U.S.-Israeli hostilities, a heated debate has erupted among Iranian hardliners on whether Tehran should openly pursue nuclear weapons, contrary to its longstanding policies. The Revolutionary Guards' ascension in power, particularly following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has lent weight to calls for a significant shift in Iran's nuclear strategy, sources within the country reveal.

Historically, Iran has rejected accusations of seeking nuclear weapons, pointing to Khamenei's directive against them as un-Islamic. However, recent events have prompted some Iranian strategists to question the benefits of remaining nuclear-weapon-free, given the ongoing attacks and pressure from Western nations.

The idea of quitting the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), previously considered extremist, is now being openly discussed. Hardline politicians and media outlets, like the Guards-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, advocate for Iran's withdrawal from the NPT to pursue nuclear weapon capabilities under a civilian program, indicating a potential policy transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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