Rajasthan Fights Panic with Assured LPG and Petroleum Supplies
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma led an all-party meeting to address the availability of LPG, petroleum products, and fertilizers. He assured an adequate supply and called for public support against illegal activities. Monitoring committees are present, and OTP-based LPG delivery is now mandatory.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive action to address crucial resource distribution, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired an all-party meeting on Thursday. At the center of discussions was the availability of LPG, petroleum products, and fertilizers, key commodities with significant demand across the state.
The chief minister assured residents that the supply of these essential goods is adequate and there is no cause for alarm. Efforts are ongoing, with strict monitoring at both state and district levels. These are facilitated by committees that include collectors, SPs, and oil company representatives, ensuring a seamless supply chain.
Furthermore, Sharma emphasized a collective responsibility involving not just the government but every political party and community faction. Mandatory measures such as OTP-based LPG delivery and consumer passbook entries are being implemented to deter black marketing. The state has also activated helplines to address public grievances round-the-clock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Once again request you to convene all-party meeting to discuss amending women's quota law any time after April 29: Kharge to Rijiju.
Bihar BJP Criticizes TMC's Absence at Critical All-Party Meeting Amid Crisis
PM Modi warns miscreants against taking advantage of crisis, asks state governments to check black marketing, hoarding.
Government calls all-party meeting on West Asia situation on Wednesday: Sources.
Opposition parties demand all-party meeting on women's quota law after current round of assembly polls is completed.