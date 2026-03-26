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Rajasthan Fights Panic with Assured LPG and Petroleum Supplies

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma led an all-party meeting to address the availability of LPG, petroleum products, and fertilizers. He assured an adequate supply and called for public support against illegal activities. Monitoring committees are present, and OTP-based LPG delivery is now mandatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:55 IST
Rajasthan Fights Panic with Assured LPG and Petroleum Supplies
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In a decisive action to address crucial resource distribution, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired an all-party meeting on Thursday. At the center of discussions was the availability of LPG, petroleum products, and fertilizers, key commodities with significant demand across the state.

The chief minister assured residents that the supply of these essential goods is adequate and there is no cause for alarm. Efforts are ongoing, with strict monitoring at both state and district levels. These are facilitated by committees that include collectors, SPs, and oil company representatives, ensuring a seamless supply chain.

Furthermore, Sharma emphasized a collective responsibility involving not just the government but every political party and community faction. Mandatory measures such as OTP-based LPG delivery and consumer passbook entries are being implemented to deter black marketing. The state has also activated helplines to address public grievances round-the-clock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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