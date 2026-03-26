Poland's Bold Tax Cut on Fuel: Impact on Economy and Energy Sector

Poland has taken a significant step to ease the burden on drivers by slashing the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel, a move that is expected to cost the government 900 million zlotys ($242.88 million) each month. Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski confirmed the projections on Thursday, also noting that reducing the excise tax will add another 700 million zlotys to the monthly deficit.

The Polish government aims to implement additional measures, such as capping pump prices and considering a windfall tax on energy companies, to further mitigate the impact on consumers. These strategies are anticipated to provide relief to motorists, although they have already affected stock prices, with shares in state-controlled refiner Orlen experiencing a decline.

As the government navigates this fiscal adjustment, exchange rates show $1 equating to 3.7055 zlotys. The decision reflects Poland's broader strategy to balance economic growth with consumer protection amid fluctuating energy markets.