Left Menu

Coco Gauff Advances to Miami Open Final with Stunning Victory

Coco Gauff delivered an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory over Karolina Muchova to secure her spot in the Miami Open final. After a brief setback in the opening game, Gauff dominated the match, capitalizing on Muchova's unforced errors to maintain her unblemished record against the Czech player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:20 IST
Coco Gauff Advances to Miami Open Final with Stunning Victory
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff showcased her prowess with a resounding 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Karolina Muchova on Thursday, securing her sixth WTA 1000 final appearance at the Miami Open. The American, ranked fourth globally, overcame an initial setback when Muchova broke serve in the first game, but quickly regained control.

Muchova, despite her earlier season success, including a title win in Doha and a recent victory in the quarter-finals, faltered with unforced errors in the second set. Gauff capitalized on these mistakes, breaking Muchova's serve three times to clinch the match decisively.

In the final, Gauff will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina, as the pair were set to compete later on Thursday. Gauff's victory further solidifies her dominance against Muchova, extending her head-to-head record to a flawless six wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Close Call: Helicopter and Jet Incident Spurs FAA Investigation

Close Call: Helicopter and Jet Incident Spurs FAA Investigation

 Global
2
Venezuela's Legal Struggle: Amid Warming US Relations, Maduro's Funds Blocked

Venezuela's Legal Struggle: Amid Warming US Relations, Maduro's Funds Blocke...

 Global
3
Russia's Covert Moves: Aiding Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the U.S.

Russia's Covert Moves: Aiding Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the U.S.

 Global
4
Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Medical School Admissions Investigations

Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Medical School Admissions Inves...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026