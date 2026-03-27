Coco Gauff Advances to Miami Open Final with Stunning Victory

Coco Gauff showcased her prowess with a resounding 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Karolina Muchova on Thursday, securing her sixth WTA 1000 final appearance at the Miami Open. The American, ranked fourth globally, overcame an initial setback when Muchova broke serve in the first game, but quickly regained control.

Muchova, despite her earlier season success, including a title win in Doha and a recent victory in the quarter-finals, faltered with unforced errors in the second set. Gauff capitalized on these mistakes, breaking Muchova's serve three times to clinch the match decisively.

In the final, Gauff will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina, as the pair were set to compete later on Thursday. Gauff's victory further solidifies her dominance against Muchova, extending her head-to-head record to a flawless six wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)