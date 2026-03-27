Near Miss: FAA Investigates Close Call in California Skies

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is probing an alarming incident involving a United Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in California. The near-miss happened on a final approach to John Wayne Airport when the two aircraft were perilously close, coming within 525 feet of each other.

According to the California Army National Guard, the helicopter was on a routine mission, maintaining communication with air traffic control. United flight 589 had been warned about the military helicopter, enabling pilots to respond swiftly to cockpit alerts, ensuring a safe landing.

This incident has intensified focus on FAA regulations that now prohibit visual separation for helicopters near significant airports. This change aims to prevent tragic occurrences similar to the 2025 collision between a regional jet and a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport.