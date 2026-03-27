Left Menu

Mbappe Shines as France Defeats Brazil Amid Adversity

France secured a 2-1 friendly victory against Brazil, inspired by Kylian Mbappe's performance, despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second half. Mbappe scored, showcasing his fitness despite recent knee troubles. Brazil's Gleison Bremer netted once, but France's attacking dominance prevailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:48 IST
Mbappe Shines as France Defeats Brazil Amid Adversity
Kylian Mbappe
  • Country:
  • United States

France began their World Cup preparations with a triumphant 2-1 victory over Brazil in a friendly match, thanks to a stellar performance by Kylian Mbappe. Despite being reduced to 10 players early in the second half, Captain Mbappe opened the scoring, dispelling concerns over his recent knee issues.

The match saw Hugo Ekitike scoring and Brazil's Gleison Bremer pulling one back. The match underscored France's attacking prowess as their defense, missing Jules Kounde and William Saliba, showed vulnerability. However, Brazil struggled with creativity in the midfield.

Mbappe's goal tally now stands at 56, closing in on Olivier Giroud's record. France will face Colombia in their next test, offering an opportunity for Mbappe to make history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Edin Dzeko's Heroics Lead Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Final

Edin Dzeko's Heroics Lead Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Final

 Global
2
FCC Proposes American Revival for Call Centers

FCC Proposes American Revival for Call Centers

 United States
3
South Korea's 'Ants' Invigorate Stock Market Amid Uncertainty

South Korea's 'Ants' Invigorate Stock Market Amid Uncertainty

 Global
4
Asian Industries Reel from Iran War's Supply Chain Turmoil

Asian Industries Reel from Iran War's Supply Chain Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026