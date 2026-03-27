Mbappe Shines as France Defeats Brazil Amid Adversity
France secured a 2-1 friendly victory against Brazil, inspired by Kylian Mbappe's performance, despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second half. Mbappe scored, showcasing his fitness despite recent knee troubles. Brazil's Gleison Bremer netted once, but France's attacking dominance prevailed.
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France began their World Cup preparations with a triumphant 2-1 victory over Brazil in a friendly match, thanks to a stellar performance by Kylian Mbappe. Despite being reduced to 10 players early in the second half, Captain Mbappe opened the scoring, dispelling concerns over his recent knee issues.
The match saw Hugo Ekitike scoring and Brazil's Gleison Bremer pulling one back. The match underscored France's attacking prowess as their defense, missing Jules Kounde and William Saliba, showed vulnerability. However, Brazil struggled with creativity in the midfield.
Mbappe's goal tally now stands at 56, closing in on Olivier Giroud's record. France will face Colombia in their next test, offering an opportunity for Mbappe to make history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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