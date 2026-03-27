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Mbappe Shines as France Triumphs Over Brazil Ahead of World Cup

Kylian Mbappe led France to a 2-1 victory over Brazil in a World Cup preparatory match. Despite being down to 10 men, France showcased their attacking prowess. Mbappe netted the first goal, with Hugo Ekitike adding a second. The match offered vital tactical insights for both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:00 IST
Mbappe Shines as France Triumphs Over Brazil Ahead of World Cup
Mbappe

France launched their World Cup preparations with a striking 2-1 win against Brazil, spearheaded by a standout performance from captain Kylian Mbappe. Despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second half, France displayed remarkable resilience and skill.

Mbappe, recovering from recent knee troubles, opened the scoring in the first half. The goal was the result of a quick transition, with Aurelien Tchouameni winning back possession and Ousmane Dembele setting up Mbappe for a calm finish over Ederson. Hugo Ekitike added a second goal after Dayot Upamecano's red card.

Brazil responded with Gleison Bremer's goal, but lacked midfield creativity to overturn the deficit. This victory marks Didier Deschamps's first win over Brazil as a coach, providing key insights into France's readiness ahead of their match against Colombia.

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