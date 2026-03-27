Final Showdown: European Teams Battle for 2026 World Cup Qualification
The final European qualification matches for the 2026 World Cup will determine which teams advance to the tournament in North America. Matches will occur on March 31, including Bosnia vs. Italy, Sweden vs. Poland, Kosovo vs. Turkey, and Czech Republic vs. Denmark.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:43 IST
The European football teams are gearing up for the final showdown to secure their spots in the 2026 World Cup. Matches across various cities will decide who will join the global tournament hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
On March 31, Bosnia and Herzegovina faces Italy in Zenica, while Sweden will compete against Poland in Solna. In another exciting match, Kosovo will play Turkey in Pristina.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic will battle Denmark in Prague as fans eagerly await the outcomes that will determine participation in the much-anticipated global event.
(With inputs from agencies.)