Final Showdown: European Teams Battle for 2026 World Cup Qualification

The European football teams are gearing up for the final showdown to secure their spots in the 2026 World Cup. Matches across various cities will decide who will join the global tournament hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

On March 31, Bosnia and Herzegovina faces Italy in Zenica, while Sweden will compete against Poland in Solna. In another exciting match, Kosovo will play Turkey in Pristina.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic will battle Denmark in Prague as fans eagerly await the outcomes that will determine participation in the much-anticipated global event.

(With inputs from agencies.)