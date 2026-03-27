Ben White's Redemption: A New Chapter with England

Ben White, the talented Arsenal defender, has been given a fresh opportunity to shine with England's national team, manager Thomas Tuchel announced on Thursday. After a significant absence spanning over three years, White returns to participate in the World Cup warm-up matches against Uruguay and Japan.

Previously, White exited the 2022 World Cup camp in Qatar for personal matters and subsequently made himself unavailable for the remainder of Gareth Southgate's time as manager. Tuchel, keen to usher in a new era, described the return as a 'second chance' for White, whom he lauded for his eagerness to rejoin the squad.

White's reintegration into the team is expected to be met with enthusiasm from fans, though Tuchel anticipates that some reconciliation may be needed among teammates who experienced the Qatar World Cup alongside him. England is set to host Uruguay and Japan at Wembley, part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup in North America.