Kylian Mbappé showcased his skill and resilience by scoring a decisive goal in France's 2-1 victory over Brazil during a World Cup tune-up match. The former PSG and current Real Madrid star showed no signs of his recent knee injury, having returned to the field just two games ago after a month-long recovery.

The match, held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, faced logistical challenges, including significant traffic delays and a resolved financial dispute over security expenses. Despite these issues, Mbappé and Hugo Ekitike propelled France to a 2-0 lead, with Brazil's Bremer narrowing the gap late in the game.

The turnout at the stadium was predominantly Brazilian, with La Seleção's fans filling the stands. Officials also took an extra step by replacing the usual turf with grass for the occasion, accommodating FIFA's requirements and creating an atmosphere fitting for such a high-profile encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)