BJP will transform Kerala into developed state, and state will move forward on strength of Modi's guarantees, says PM.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP will transform Kerala into developed state, and state will move forward on strength of Modi's guarantees, says PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- transformation
- economy
- progress
- guarantees
- infrastructure
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