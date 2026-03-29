Delhi Police Nabs 'Bomber' Behind Hoax Threats

In a significant development, the Delhi Police apprehended a man named Srinivas, implicated in disseminating fake bomb threats to key establishments, including government offices, schools, and courts, sparking alarm.

Srinivas, operating from a residence in Mysuru's Brindavan Layout, allegedly sent multiple threatening emails, warning of explosions, over a short period. This triggered severe concern, prompting a comprehensive investigation by the authorities.

Utilizing technical surveillance, the Delhi Police traced the origin of the bogus messages to Mysuru, leading to a coordinated raid with VV Puram police. During the operation, police recovered several SIM cards and a laptop utilized in the email threats. Srinivas is now in custody and will be transported to Delhi for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)