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Delhi Police Nabs 'Bomber' Behind Hoax Threats

Delhi Police arrested Srinivas in Mysuru for allegedly sending fake bomb threats to government offices, schools, and courts, causing widespread panic. The arrest followed a series of hoax threats that alarmed authorities. Police seized SIM cards and a laptop during a raid targeting Srinivas's operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:52 IST
Delhi Police Nabs 'Bomber' Behind Hoax Threats
Srinivas
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi Police apprehended a man named Srinivas, implicated in disseminating fake bomb threats to key establishments, including government offices, schools, and courts, sparking alarm.

Srinivas, operating from a residence in Mysuru's Brindavan Layout, allegedly sent multiple threatening emails, warning of explosions, over a short period. This triggered severe concern, prompting a comprehensive investigation by the authorities.

Utilizing technical surveillance, the Delhi Police traced the origin of the bogus messages to Mysuru, leading to a coordinated raid with VV Puram police. During the operation, police recovered several SIM cards and a laptop utilized in the email threats. Srinivas is now in custody and will be transported to Delhi for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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