BRS Demands Minister's Dismissal Over Corruption Allegations

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is urging the immediate dismissal of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy amid accusations of corruption and illegal mining. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has warned that the party will approach the Governor with a formal complaint if the government does not take immediate action against the minister.

KTR has leveled serious allegations, unveiling a major scam involving the minister, backed by documentary evidence from the BRS Legislature Party Deputy Leader T Harish Rao. The allegations point to illegal mining activities by a company associated with the minister's family, raising questions about government inaction.

The BRS is demanding a House Committee investigation into the roles of the minister, the Chief Minister, and others involved. KTR criticized both the government and the opposition BJP for their handling of the issue and has called for a judicial inquiry. The BRS vows to continue its fight against corruption and misuse of public resources.