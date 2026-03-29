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BRS Demands Minister's Dismissal Over Corruption Allegations

BRS calls for the immediate dismissal of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy due to corruption and illegal mining allegations. The party warns of escalating actions if the government does not act. KTR highlights the involvement of high-ranking officials and demands a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:50 IST
BRS Demands Minister's Dismissal Over Corruption Allegations
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo/BRS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is urging the immediate dismissal of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy amid accusations of corruption and illegal mining. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has warned that the party will approach the Governor with a formal complaint if the government does not take immediate action against the minister.

KTR has leveled serious allegations, unveiling a major scam involving the minister, backed by documentary evidence from the BRS Legislature Party Deputy Leader T Harish Rao. The allegations point to illegal mining activities by a company associated with the minister's family, raising questions about government inaction.

The BRS is demanding a House Committee investigation into the roles of the minister, the Chief Minister, and others involved. KTR criticized both the government and the opposition BJP for their handling of the issue and has called for a judicial inquiry. The BRS vows to continue its fight against corruption and misuse of public resources.

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